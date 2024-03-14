Lara Trump: RNC Is ‘Not Paying Any Legal Bills’

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that the committee will not be “paying any legal bills.”

During a MeidasTouch Network podcast, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said, “As they say, the RNC is down bad. They’re taking out lines of credit, laying off staff. They can’t even afford to spend money on their races down ballot. But, but, this is the good thing: they are paying Donald Trump’s legal bills. So as I said, with you earlier, man, go, Lara, go. Girl, you are doing it. You are knocking it out of the park. Keep doing it.”

Trump reacted, “That’s very cute. We’re not paying any legal bills from the RNC.”

She continued, “Actually, this weekend, I personally had had $2.7 million pledged to me. It was our largest digital fundraising weekend since 2020. So, we’re getting to work. And while things may be changing at the RNC, they’re changing rapidly. And one of the things that’s changing is going to be our fundraising. So they can sit back and watch and I can promise you we are paying attention, not just to the top of the ballot, but all of the down ballot races as well.”

