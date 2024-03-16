White House Dodges on if Biden Agrees with Schumer Calling for Netanyahu’s Ouster in ‘Good Speech’

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Biden Senior Advisor and Assistant and Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Tom Perez dodged a question on whether President Joe Biden agrees with Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) remarks that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be removed from office that Schumer made in a speech that the President said was a “good speech.” And said that “The President respects Sen. Schumer’s right to give that speech.”

After playing some of Schumer’s speech where he called for a change in Israel’s leadership, host Kristen Welker asked, “President Biden called this a ‘good speech.’ Does the White House agree with Chuck Schumer that there needs to be a change at the top of Israel’s leadership?”

Perez responded, “The President respects Sen. Schumer’s right to give that speech. And we’re going to continue to work with the Israeli government, the Israeli people, and everybody in the region, to forge an enduring ceasefire, which will lead to a two-state solution and an end to the humanitarian crisis. That’s exactly what the President is trying to do. And that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

