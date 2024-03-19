Weissmann: Judge Cannon Is a Partisan ‘Neophyte,’ Jack Smith Has to Do Something

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Weissmann said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s Florida classified documents case, was a partisan, neophyte who has to be dealt with by special counsel Jack Smith.

Weissmann said, “The first thing that’s unusual is the idea that the parties are supposed to address jury charges at this stage when there isn’t a trial that is even contemplated. The timing is sort of quite unusual. More than that, it’s the choices, because both of the choices are legally wrong. There’s just no basis for either one. My analogy is, she would like the parties to address first what to do assuming that the earth is flat and then the second option is the jury charges that the party should propose if she goes with option two, that the earth is square. Of course, neither of those is correct. It’s very, very bizarre. In addition, of course, this is a string of rulings where she has consistently been getting the law wrong and always in favor of Donald Trump.”

He added, “It’s very, very hard to not view her as both a neophyte and partisan. This is going to lead to, I’m sure, some very deep thinking on Jack Smith and his team’s part about how and when to take her up to the 11th circuit. At what point is it a bridge too far? There was a ruling last week where she again tried to avoid making a ruling so that she couldn’t be appealed. There’s a whole variety of things that are building up. This is something to keep an eye on as to what Jack Smith does. It’s clear at this point, they have to do something given the very bizarre nature of her most recent ruling.”

