Durbin: I Think Israel Is Lying About How It Uses our Weapons, ‘Need to Challenge Them’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senate Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said that he doubts Israel’s assertions to the U.S. that it is using weapons provided by the United States in accordance with international law because of “The humanitarian disaster taking place in Gaza and the deaths of so many innocent people, including many women and children,” and stated that “we need to challenge them…to be more specific in the evidence that they’re presenting.”

Host Boris Sanchez asked, “One final topic I wanted to get your thoughts on, Senator, the war in Gaza. Israel submitted a letter to the U.S. assuring it that it uses American-provided weapons in line with international law. Do you believe that’s true? And if it’s found not to be, should the U.S. stop sending weapons to Israel?”

Durbin responded, “The law requires that these assertions by people receiving our military aid be credible and reliable. The humanitarian disaster taking place in Gaza and the deaths of so many innocent people, including many women and children, belie this assertion by the Israelis. I think we need to challenge them and — to be more specific in the evidence that they’re presenting.”

