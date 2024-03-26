Farah Griffin: Trump’s Claim Trials Will Boost Popularity ‘Complete Lunacy’

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump’s claim that his criminal trials could make him more popular was “complete lunacy.”

Griffin said, “There’s this myth out there that somehow these trials are going to make him — win him over more voters and there’s going to be sympathy. I reject that as a Republican because yes, his base is going to be with him and they’re going to vocally defend him. But to this sort of 30%, call them the Nikki Haley voters or the ‘somebody other than Trump’ Republicans, there is no way that hush money payments to Stormy Daniels or this fraud case in New York are going to make them more sympathetic to him. I find it to just be complete lunacy.”

She continued, “Donald Trump, beside from his general unfitness, is destroying the Republican Party. So right now the RNC has $11 million cash on hand. How much did it have at this time in 2020 when he lost the election? $77 million. Joe Biden is out raising him 2 to 1 and the Democrats and Biden have 3 to 1 cash on hand. So if you’re a down ballot Republican candidate, you’re running for Senate somewhere or running for the House, how are you not angry? There’s not going to be money there to fund your race. It’s paying Trump’s legal bills.”

