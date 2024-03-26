Hugh Hewitt: Ronna McDaniel Will ‘Sue Everyone Who Defamed Her’ After NBC Reversal

Conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that former Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will sue NBC News for “intentional infliction of mental distress” after the network parted ways with her.

Hewitt said, “Ronna is a friend, and I did work for NBC.”

He continued, “I have never seen anything this brutal since I got started in media in 1990. Ronna is going to sue everyone who defamed her, for breach of contract, for intentional infliction of mental distress. They are going to sue for the destruction of her business opportunities that come from being on TV. I think they made a terrible decision, and they allowed the MSNBC bleed to take over their network.”

Hewitt added, “The cult has taken over the news division and it’s going to hurt. The 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump are not going to watch NBC News.”

