Klobuchar: This Election Is About ‘Codifying Roe v. Wade into Law’

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that the election in November was about electing lawmakers “to codify Roe v. Wade into law.”

Klobuchar said, “This all came out of Dobbs. We wouldn’t be having these arguments right now. This came out of Dobbs. We used to have protections for the women of this country. That was called Roe v. Wade. That Dobbs decision turned it on its head. now we are seeing a patchwork. If the judges went the other way on this, it wouldn’t just be states where abortion is banned, it would be every state in the country banning a safe and effective drug. This is just the beginning, whether it’s the Alabama IVF ruling, whether it’s these cases out of Texas, whether it’s the assault on emergency care, we’re going to continue to see because of the Dobbs decision, and the failure sadly of many Republicans to side with us on codifying Roe v. Wade into law, we are not able to do that right now.”

She continued, “That’s why this is so important, not just this decision but this election that’s coming up. Because we would have at built to codify Roe v. Wade into law if we elect people who stand on side of women making their own health care decisions.”

Klobuchar added, “Yeah, that’s the irony of this. When you look at Justice Alito’s quotes from that time period where he said, we should let the states decide, look at what happened. This is all coming back to this same court that overturned 50 years of precedent with Roe v. Wade. Now, before them is a drug that’s been found safe and legal for nearly 25 years, and is safe and legal all over this country. You are exactly right. This is full circle back to the court again, and it’s why we must step in, codify Roe v. Wade into law, and protect women all across the country with a simple idea that they should be able to make their own health care decisions and not politicians.”

