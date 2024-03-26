NPR: ‘Unfortunately,’ NBC Brought in McDaniel, Who Has ‘Been Attacking the Legitimacy of the Press’

On Monday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik stated that former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has “been attacking the legitimacy of the press, including NBC,” and that networks usually want to hire different voices, “Unfortunately, we’re in a different, unconventional moment, where you have people who have been attacking the legitimacy of the press” and NBC brought that person in-house by hiring her.

Folkenflik said McDaniel “was the head of the Republican National Committee from 2017 till just a few days ago, when she was pushed out by Trump. And she was able to have that job because she embraced him entirely. So, you saw somebody who, for years, has been attacking the legitimacy of the press, including NBC, attacked the legitimacy of Biden’s election, especially in her home state of Michigan.”

He added, “This falls into a conventional thinking that news networks do that they want to hire voices so they have them on board and present them to the nation, explain things to the nation. Unfortunately, we’re in a different, unconventional moment, where you have people who have been attacking the legitimacy of the press themsel[ves]. They’ve just brought somebody in-house.”

