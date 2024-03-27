ABC’s Hostin: Trump Selling Bibles Is ‘Blasphemous’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” it is “blasphemous” that former President Donald Trump is selling bibles.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “It’s pandering. It comes on the heels on him deciding that he could get the Black vote by producing golden sneakers, or do you remember the unforgettable tweet about the taco bowls where it was happy Cinco de Mayo. The best are made in Trump Tower grill. I love Hispanics. So, there’s that.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “He’s selling these for $60, and I’m a Christian, and as soon as I heard that price tag, I think of the persecuted Christians around the world who risk their lives to have one page of the Bible to read scripture in places like China, Saudi Arabia, Syria where you can’t practice your faith openly and he’s using it to profit off of. That tells you all you need to know about the man.”

Hostin said, “You know, it’s Holy Week and so I cannot say what I would like to say.”

She added, “It’s blasphemous.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “It’s so many things that it’s not even worth it anymore.”

