FNC’s Hannity: Biden Made Bridge Collapse ‘All About Himself’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity’s monologue focused on President Joe Biden’s reaction to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.

Hannity criticized Biden for making the tragedy about him in his remarks regarding the incident.

Partial transcript as follows:

But we start with Joe Biden himself. Now, before the president and vice president departed on separate planes for an event in North Carolina — well, Joe did try to offer some brief remarks on the tragic bridge collapse that took place in Baltimore.

Here is the sad and pathetic part, as per usual, Biden made it all about himself and yet another tall tale about his own personal connection to that bridge which didn’t exist. We’ll tell you in a minute.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: At about 1:30, containers ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge which I’ve been over many, many times commuting from the state of Delaware either by train or by car, been to Baltimore Harbor, many times.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Big problem, you see there’s no railroad on the Francis Scott Key Bridge and there would be no reason for Joe Biden to cross it on his way to D.C.

But like every other national tragedy, whatever — whatever this issue is, Joe Biden always seems to find a way to make it all about himself.