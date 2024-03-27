Khanna: Biden’s Doing Better in Polls Because Admin. Didn’t Veto Ceasefire Resolution

On Wednesday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that President Joe Biden is gaining in the polls and is providing a clear contrast with Republican candidate former President Donald Trump because he has “taken a position on getting humanitarian aid into Gaza” and “the administration didn’t veto a critical resolution that had called for a ceasefire.”

Khanna said, “[T]he President has some momentum. The latest polls, John, in Bloomberg, Morning Consult shows that he has closed the gap in a lot of the battleground states. He’s up in Wisconsin, tied in Pennsylvania, tied in Michigan. I actually think it’s after his strong State of the Union speech, where he laid out the clear economic differences between him and Donald Trump, the country’s responding.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “Why do you think or why did you think he had work to do among younger voters?”

Khanna responded, “Well, I think he — we needed to make the clear contrast with Donald Trump, and the President has started to do that. He has made a contrast when it comes to being for unions, when it comes to being for housing — affordable housing, being for increasing the minimum wage. He said, look, Donald Trump is just going to give more tax cuts to the very, very wealthy, that’s what he did. And he’s also taken a position on getting humanitarian aid into Gaza. He didn’t veto — the administration didn’t veto a critical resolution that had called for a ceasefire. So, you see in the State of the Union, I think, him laying out an agenda for the next term, that seems to be resonating.”

