Dem Gov. Walz: ‘General Malaise’ Attached to Biden Due to Inflation, But Eggs Are Up Due to Bird Flu

On Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) stated that “prices are still up. So, there’s kind of a general malaise that gets attached to the president.” But egg prices are up “because of bird flu, because of some of the things that have happened, and a president gets attached to that.”

Walz said, “I think, what starts to happen is, now, this is somewhat at this time kind of a referendum on the frustration people feel. And while America’s economy is better than any other one, prices are still up. So, there’s kind of a general malaise that gets attached to the president. But once the choice becomes clear and once we start to move into all of the positives that have been done, it’ll clarify itself.”

He added, “[W]e’re coming up on an Easter weekend, I saw the report about the price of eggs. Well, the price of eggs [is] up mainly because of bird flu, because of some of the things that have happened, and a President gets attached to that. But I think you start showing people what’s been [happening], the job creations. And, to be very clear, none of those things — there’s nothing that the former president can talk about that comes near to that. And I think as we start to see some of the inflationary pressures come down, we start to hear more talk about where it’s at, folks will come home.”

