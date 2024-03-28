Landrieu: Our Children’s Ability to Live Free Is on the Line if Trump Elected

Biden campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that if former President Donald Trump is elected again, “our children’s ability to live in a free world” will be in jeopardy.

Landrieu said, “What’s so critically important to remember is that elections are about choices. It’s about the past versus the future. It’s about values, and it’s critically important. When President Biden ran for office, he said, ‘I’m going to help restore the soul of the nation. I’m going to invest in the American people. I’m going to lower costs. I’m going to impact people’s freedoms.’ And he’s bringing the receipts.”

He continued, “I’m happy to talk about how horrible Donald Trump is as a human being. If you think about his entire life, just think about it simply like this: whether it’s in his personal life, his business life, or his public life, Donald Trump has used his power to help himself and to hurt and abuse everybody else.”

Landrieu added, “If you’re listening to Liz Cheney and Republicans who, you know, Ronald Reagan, you know, George Bush, Republicans who are saying the fate of our democracy, the fate of our children’s ability to live in a free world, is on the line. I think people are going to stand up and be counted this time. The president, President Biden, on top of that, has an incredible record to run on.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN