Sharpton: Trump’s Bible Commercial ‘Insulting’ to Believers

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Friday on “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump doing an advertisement for the “God Bless the USA Bible” was “insulting” to those who believe.

Host Joy Reid said, “Talk to me about Trump. Trump is not a Christian. I mean, he’s not a religious man at all. You know him, he was not religious.”

Sharpton said, “I have never heard him even discuss religion, less be accused of attending religious gatherings, which is why it is so insulting to me, as one who grew up in the church and have been a preacher since I was a boy, for him to not only come with selling Bibles during Holy Week — I mean, this is the week that we who believe in Christ, the real Christ, deal with the crucifixion today of Jesus, good Friday. And Sunday, the resurrection — for him to use that as a marketing tool, where the money goes to Donald Trump, not to a cause, not to help the poor, not even to his campaign. To him. Which means he’s really doing this to pay off lawyers, to get out of the porn star situation, defrauding bank situation.”

He added, “To do this shows somebody who is not only not religious but is totally insensitive to those who are. To take the Bible and say that this is the only Bible endorsed by Donald Trump — if you believed it was the sacred word of God, who are you or I to endorse the word of God?”

