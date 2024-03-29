Van Jones: ‘People Should Show up’ for Slain Officer, But Dem ‘Machine’ Has to Be Turned on and Biden’s Losing People

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones said that it’s a good thing 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump attended the wake of a slain NYPD officer and “any time a police officer loses his or her life, that’s a tragedy, people should show up. But the reality is that there is a big machine that has to be cut on for the Democratic Party” and “we’ve got to get this party to pull it together” due to men and young African Americans leaving the Democratic Party.

Jones said, “As far as President Trump going to honor the police officer, I think that’s good. And I think that any time a police officer loses his or her life, that’s a tragedy, people should show up. But the reality is that there is a big machine that has to be cut on for the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party cares about police, we can show that, but we’ve got to get this party to pull it together. And if anybody doubts Barack Obama in particular, his ability to get some of the people back in this party, you’ve got men leaving this party, you’ve got young African Americans leaving this party, he can reach them in a way that nobody else can.”

