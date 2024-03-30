Maher: Biden Won’t Push Back on Left Wing of Party Because He Doesn’t Want a Fight, Doesn’t Understand It

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Joe Biden won’t distance himself from the progressive wing of his party because Biden “just doesn’t want to fight with” the progressive left wing of the Democratic Party. He also stated that another reason that Biden won’t distance himself from the left flank of the party is because Biden doesn’t even understand that faction of the party.

After CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria argued that Biden is not actually aligned on policy with the progressive groups in his party, but appears to have a strategy of giving in to this faction on cultural issues while touting the economy because he’s afraid to speak out against them and called for Biden to do something similar to what former President Bill Clinton did with the Sister Souljah speech, Maher said, “I think he just doesn’t want to fight with that part. I don’t think he even understands it.”

Maher then said, while imitating Biden’s reaction, “Trans? What are you — Trans Am? What are you talking about?”

Maher added, “He just doesn’t want to fight with that wing of the party.”

