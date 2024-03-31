Clyburn: Israel, Palestine Two-State Solution ‘Only Way for Us to Move Forward’

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he believed the only way to move forward was to end the Israel-Hamas war and reach a two-state solution with Palestine.

Host Kristen Welker said, “As you know, looming large over that event including with some protesters is the war in the Middle East and, in fact, a new Gallup poll now oppose Israel’s war in Gaza and approval has dropped from 50 to 36% since November. There were a number of interruptions at that fund raiser and a growing number of Democrats are calling this a genocide including Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. Congressman, do you agree with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez that what is happening is, in fact, a genocide?”

Clyburn said, “Well, I have not analyze it to that extent, but I’ll tell you this. What is happening is wrong and they need to make it right and that’s what President Biden is trying to do, trying to make it right. I would say that poll showed more of a dissatisfaction with Benjamin Netanyahu, than with the people of Israel. We stand with the people of Israel. We do not like the fact that this country’s policy is a two-state solution and Netanyahu has undermined that two-state solution for as long as he’s been in office. He sold his soul to the right-wingers in Israel in order to maintain power for himself. Those people are opposed to a two-state solution. Biden is for a two-state solution. Democrats are for a two-state solution. That is the only way for us to move forward. So this drop in support has nothing to do with the people of Israel and everything to do with Netanyahu.”

