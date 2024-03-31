MD Gov. Moore: Blaming Baltimore Bridge Collapse on DEI ‘Foolishness’

Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that claiming the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge was due to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies was “foolishness.”

Host Dana Bash said, “Some Republicans are trying to blame the bridge collapse on policies that encourage workplace diversity. A Utah state representative who is running for governor tweeted, quote, ‘This is what happens when you have governors who prioritize diversity over the well-being and security of citizens.’ Another Republican running for Congress in Florida posted ‘DEI did this.’ What’s your response?”

Moore said, “My response is, I have no time for foolishness! I’m locked in.”

He continued, “I’m making sure that we can get closure and comfort to these families. I’m making sure that we’re going to keep our first responders safe, doing heroic work. I’m making sure that we’re going to open up this channel and be able to get boats and ships and get our economic engine going again. I’m making sure that we’re taking care of our people to include our first responders and families and small businesses who’ve been impacted by this. And I’m making sure that we are going to get the Key Bridge rebuilt. I have no time for foolishness, and so I’m not going to delve into it.”

Moore added, “My focus on making sure these families are getting the comfort and the closure that they need. Making sure that our first responders are getting the supports that they need, making sure we can get these channels open, and making sure that we can get this Key Bridge rebuilt. I frankly do not have time to be able to deal with anything else. I’m locked in and I’m focused on what matters right now.”

