Biden on Inflation: COVID Will Have ‘Lasting Effect’ and Must ‘Get People to Move Again’ and Improve ‘Best Economy’

On Monday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today,” President Joe Biden responded to a question on what he would say to people whose money isn’t going as far due to inflation by saying, “we have the best economy in the world. We’ve got to make it better.” And “we’re going to find out that what happened as a consequence of the crisis we had on health is going to have a lasting effect. We’ve just got to get people to move again. We’re ready. I think the country’s ready to come together…I’m truly optimistic.”

Co-host Al Roker asked, “When people are saying, but, Mr. President, I’m feeling — my buck isn’t going as far, what do you say to those folks about the economy and what’s going on?”

Biden responded, “I say we have the best economy in the world. We’ve got to make it better. We really do have the best economy in the world. Jobs are up more than they’ve ever been. We’re in a situation where the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years was maintained. We have, people are just — but people — look, I think we’re going to find out that what happened as a consequence of the crisis we had on health is going to have a lasting effect. We’ve just got to get people to move again. We’re ready. I think the country’s ready to come together in a way that — I mean that sincerely. I’m truly optimistic.”

