‘Bullsh-t in the Republican Party’: MSNBC’s Wallace Says GOP ‘Totally Enabling Violent Rhetoric’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Republicans Party “bullshit” was”totally enabling violent rhetoric” and needed to be called out.

Wallace said, “It’s all about the failures not just of our policy, but of our society, to stop the meanness, to crowd it out. if you see something, say something. what we ask every citizen to do after this heinous terrorist attack. Now once great party in the country totally enabling violent rhetoric. They’re beyond looking away. They’re now enabling, green-lighting, stepping aside to make way for more cruelty, to make way for more authoritarian tactics being deployed on the American people.”

She continued, “How do you call out the bullshit in the Republican Party in a way that wakes everyone up? You don’t need to convert them all into Biden voters, but how do you wake them up and get them to stop being a threat to American democracy?”

Wallace added, “I feel like part of the problem is that a lot of people out there think, oh, both sides are bad, both sides are old, both sides hate each other. Only one side represents a threat to our democracy.”

She concluded, “One of the two political parties has collapsed into authoritarian tactics and propaganda and lies and doesn’t have policies anymore. Their own platform at the last Republican convention was Trump. That was it.”

