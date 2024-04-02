Walsh: ‘I Was a Divisive Political Assh-le’ Trump Supporter

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he used to be a “divisive political asshole from the right” that supported former President Donald Trump.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “It’s all about the failures not just of our policy, but of our society, to stop the meanness, to crowd it out. if you see something, say something. what we ask every citizen to do after this heinous terrorist attack. Now once great party in the country totally enabling violent rhetoric. They’re beyond looking away. They’re now enabling, green-lighting, stepping aside to make way for more cruelty, to make way for more authoritarian tactics being deployed on the American people.”

She continued, “How do you call out the bullshit in the Republican Party in a way that wakes everyone up? You don’t need to convert them all into Biden voters, but how do you wake them up and get them to stop being a threat to American democracy?”

Walsh said, “Nicolle, I think a lot of it has to do with who’s trying to wake them up, who that messenger is. And look, you know my history. I was a divisive political asshole from the right. I was a Trump supporter. I left that world because I realized, Nicolle, you and I have talked about it, all the destruction that that leads to. Here’s the point. You talked about toxicity.”

He added, “I believe no matter who wins in November, this country’s going to be 100 times more divided. And if the American people continue down this road where we want to destroy the people we disagree with, our democracy’s going to fail.”

