Jill Biden: ‘It’s Obvious that Joe Will Win this Election’

First Lady Jill Biden said Wednesday on “CBS Mornings” that she believed it is “obvious” that President Joe Biden will win the November presidential election.

Co-host Gayle King asked, “How is the campaign going?”

Biden said, “My gosh, it’s going great. I have been traveling every day that I’m not in the classroom. People are excited. And I really feel like, you know, people know the choice this election, they can choose chaos or choose, you know, steady, wisdom, experience.”

King said, “Is there not a part of you that’s a little worried?”

Biden said, “No. I feel that Joe will be re-elected.”

Co-host Tony Dokoupil said, “But when these polls like ‘The Wall Street Journal’ one land in the White House and he’s losing in all the battleground states –”

Biden said, “No, he’s not losing in all the battleground states.”

Dokoupil said, “All but one.”

Biden said, “He is coming up. He’s even or doing better. So you know what? Once people start to focus in and they see their two choices, it’s obvious that Joe will win this election.”

