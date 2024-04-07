José Andrés: Israel Is Committing a ‘War Against Humanity’

Celebrity chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Israel was committing a “war against humanity.”

Discussing World Central Kitchen workers being killed in Gaza, Andrés said, “Every time something happens, we cannot be bringing Hamas the question. I think the IDF knows better than anybody that they can be a better army. There should be protocols. There should be rules of engagement, that somebody has to be making sure that the happen in a war zone, is way too many cases now of humanitarians dying.”

He continued, “This is not anymore about the seven men and women of World Central Kitchen that perished on this unfortunate event. This is happening for way too long. It’s been six months of targeting anything that seems moves.”

Andrés added, “This doesn’t seem a war against terror. This doe’t seem anymore a war about defending Israel. The Israelis at this point seem it’s a war against humanity itself. That’s why yes, I’m requesting that this investigation and many hers should be done right, should be done in an independent way. Not only for World Central Kitchen family, for the families of the deceased, but for every other NGOs that has been targeted or has lost members to exactly understand how the IDF has been operating. So the IDF can learn from it, so we can all learn from it.”

