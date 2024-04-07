MD Gov. Moore: Port of Baltimore Could Be Fully Functional by May

Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation” that maritime operations in the Port of Baltimore could be fully functional by May while discussing the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Host Margaret Brennan said, “We are so sorry about the recovery and the fatal accident. How do you describe where we are in this recovery process and potentially rebuilding?”

Moore said, “Well, I think first, the state is still heartbroken. We lost six Marylanders. Just yesterday we recovered the body of Maynor Sandoval. Our hearts continue to be with the families and with all of the families. We also know we have a long road to recovery, but that road and recovery is now happening. The enormity of this collapse cannot be overstated. We are talking about a ship that is the size of the Eiffel Tower and the weight of the Washington Monument that is now sitting in the middle of the river with a bridge that is iconic. I don’t know what the Baltimore skyline looks like without the Key bridge. It’s been there since I was alive. it’s now sitting in the bottom of the river with part of it sitting on top of the ship. The recovery will be long, but the resilience that we have seen from the people of our state and the people of the city of Baltimore has been inspiring.”

Brennan said, “We heard when the president visited a reiteration of a pretty aggressive timeline getting things up and running again perhaps by the end of May, is that realistic?’

Moore said, “It’s realistic”

Brennan asked, “To have full functioning?”

He added, “To have full functioning.”

