Behar: Americans Are Going to Vote to ‘Get Rid’ of Trump This Year

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that the American voters will “get rid” of former President Donald Trump in the November election.

During a discussion about Trump’s video message on abortion policy, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “50 years I have had this right, and here you’ve snatched this right out of my hands. You’ve taken my right as a woman to make decisions about myself and you’re bragging to me, and you want me to give you my vote?”

Behar said, “You know, anything that he says could be translated to the following because he doesn’t have any principles. He doesn’t believe in anything. God knows what he’s done in his past by the way. So you translate everything he says into, ‘Please vote for me and put me in the White House and keep me out of Leavenworth.’ People have to remember this. He has no interest in any of you or us. He only wants to stay out of prison now. He’s like Netanyahu has the same problem, and the Israelis are turning on him for the same reason.”

She added, “Americans are going to go to the polls and get rid of him this year. I believe that now. I believe it.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “He is morally bankrupt, right? He’s a morally bankrupt person, and I still don’t understand the Evangelicals getting behind him, people of faith getting behind him.”

Behar said, “They watch Fox.”

Hostin said, “It must be that. I don’t understand that, and I also don’t understand his position on this social media post that all legal scholars agree with him. All legal scholars do not agree with you.”

