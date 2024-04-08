Dem Rep. Connolly: Trump Is a ‘Narcissistic Sociopath’ Who Has Seduced the GOP

Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donal Trump is a “narcissistic sociopath” who had seduced the base of the Republican Party.

Connolly said, “We are really watching a narcissistic sociopath in action. The problem with sociopaths is they fool a lot of people. They develop external skills in terms of charm and even a detainment skill that really can seduce. I think we have seen mass seduction of a large chunk of the population when it comes to Donald Trump and they have to really kind of filter out other reality.”

He added, “Objectively, every court found Joe Biden won the election and challenges to that were frivolous, every single court over 60 of them. The facts didn’t matter, did they? With Donald Trump, you have to put aside the fact that he has been criminally indicted on 88 counts in four different venues. To say nothing of the fact he’s already been found guilty and fined a half $1 billion from sexual assault to massive civil fraud in his business dealings in the state of New York. In any other circumstance, I would think, the average American would take that very seriously. In this case, for some reason Donald Trump gets a pass by his cultist followers.”

