Dem Sen. Brown: GOP Going to Courts, Congress to Override State Abortion Laws Is ‘Disregard’ for Voters

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said that Republicans are showing “a disregard for the voters” in the wake of the Dobbs decision that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision and took abortion law out of the hands of the courts and put it in the hands of voters by going to court on Ohio’s abortion vote and calling for federal legislation that would override state law.

Brown said, “I thought we were going to win. All of the political people in Columbus, the governor, all the state officeholders, the secretary of state put his thumb on the scale, changed the ballot language, tried to require sixty — with all of that, we still won by fourteen points, which tells you — the turnout was expected, because it was the middle of August for the first vote, expected to be, the secretary of state said eight, nine, ten points, it was fourteen. Too much political minutia, but the fact is that they did all kinds of things to try to defeat this, voters still said yes to a constitutional amendment on abortion rights. And Republicans in Ohio, they don’t quite know what to do. They know they’re on the wrong side. But think of the arrogance here, even though the voters said, by fourteen points…they’re still — the arrogance of still trying to stop it using the courts, coming — calling [for] a national abortion ban, which would override it, all those things they’re doing — show such a disregard for the voters of the state.”

