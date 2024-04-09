Ocasio-Cortez: Biden Loan Plan Gives Beneficiaries ‘Hope’ They Can ‘Travel Abroad’

On Monday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Late Show,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) stated that the student loan plan announced by President Joe Biden earlier in the day is “hope” for those who benefit from the plan to be able to do different things, including traveling abroad.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Actually, I’m going to be one of the few” that doesn’t get any benefits from the program, “I’m a member of Congress. I’m a little bit outside the threshold and bounds. But, if I wasn’t, just a few years ago, waitress me, five years ago, would have benefited from it. Congresswoman me will not, but that’s okay. I’ll take the knock if it means that people can get relief.”

She continued, “And this is huge, this is — people getting the student loan forgiveness, their student loans canceled, it means that it’s hope to buy a house or have a kid or travel abroad or maybe even go back to school and pursue a career that maybe they otherwise wouldn’t have. One of the reasons that’s not me now is because I didn’t feel like I’d be able to afford medical school. And so, hopefully, someone else who’s at an ISEF competition somewhere will be able to do that because of this.”

