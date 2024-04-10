Biden: I Hope My Legacy Is I ‘Did What I Said’ — I Ran for Office to ‘Reduce the Prospect of War’ after Vietnam

During an interview with Univision that took place last Wednesday and aired on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said that he hopes his legacy is that he kept his word and did what he said he would do and that the reason he ran for office “was to help the life of ordinary people and reduce the prospect of war and — because of Vietnam.”

Interviewer Enrique Acevedo asked, “Do you think a lot about legacy, because we’re talking about over 50 years of public service, and, regardless of the outcome, this might be your last political campaign, you’ve done a few, do you spend a lot of time thinking about what your legacy would look like?”

Biden responded, “Well, I hope the legacy is that I kept my word, that — I said that the reason I was running was to help the life of ordinary people and reduce the prospect of war and — because of Vietnam. … [T]he secret you’ve got to ask yourself is, what are you willing to lose over? You figure out what you’re willing to lose over, you’ve got an idea of what you should be doing. And so, I hope my legacy is that I was honest, straightforward, and did what I said.”

