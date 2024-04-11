Dem Rep. Goldman: ‘Wannabe Dictator’ Trump Undermining Democracy

Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump is a “wannabe dictator” who was undermining democracy.

Goldman said, “We all know from the classified briefings that if Ukraine does not get more funding that it will lose this war to Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Putin, a dictator, will conquer a democratic country in Ukraine. This will be the first time since World War II that any fascist or authoritarian government has physically overtaken and conquered a democratic ally, and it will be on Mike Johnson’s hands because if we don’t pass this bill for Ukraine Mike Johnson and this House Republican Party and Donald Trump, who is leading the charge here, will be responsible for Vladimir Putin winning this war.”

He added, “Russia is trying to undermine our democracy just as it’s doing with Ukraine, and the fact that a wannabe dictator like Donald Trump has captured the Republican Party to such a degree that they go along with his support for a despot and tyrannical fascist dictator like Vladimir Putin is just the tip of the iceberg. It is so shocking in its effort to undermine democracy not only in Russia and Ukraine but here at home. That is what is at stake this November.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN