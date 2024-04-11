Hawley: ‘Why Are We Sending Hundreds of Billions of Dollars to Ukraine if China Is Our Number One Global Threat?’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) noted the contradiction in U.S. policy of naming China as “the defining threat of our generation” but spending billions on Ukraine to take on Russia.

“Senator, we send Janet Yellen over there to yapper flap with President Xi,” host Laura Ingraham said. “And again, all these businessman us CEOs go over there and have dinner with him and suck up to him. And this is what actually our FBI Director is saying, this is bad news.”

“Oh, it’s terrible news,” Hawley replied. “But you know, Chris Wray, what is he doing with his time? I mean, if China’s the number one threat, why is he focused on sending FBI agents to the doors of pro-life Catholic protesters, who just want to march for their faith and demonstrate peacefully, and he’s got SWAT teams showing up at their doors in the morning to terrorize them. I mean, come on.”

“Let’s put our priorities where they ought to be,” he continued. “If China is the number one threat, let’s start acting like and I’d tell you the other thing we could do, Laura is, why are we sending hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukraine, if China is our number one global threat? I mean, these people need to get on the same page here. I mean, let’s admit it if China’s the top threat, let’s start acting like it, but Chris Wray and the Biden administration, they don’t believe it, they’re not doing anything to keep America safe, they’re out there grinding their political axis and trying to destroy their political opponents.”

