Maher: We Would Have Already ‘Annihilated’ Hamas if They Attacked Us, Israel Is ‘Always’ Expected to Act Differently

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Israel is “always” expected “to act like no other nation would ever act.” And that if the United States faced the same level of hostility that Israel has, we would not have let it continue for nearly two decades, “We would’ve annihilated the people who did it immediately.” He also said that Israel “did land for peace, and they got no peace. They’ve been rocket-attacked ever since, and just lived with it.”

Provost of King’s College, Cambridge and Financial Times columnist Gillian Tett stated that people view geopolitical issues like a sporting event where hurting the other side causes your side to win and people have to get out of that mindset with the Israel-Palestine issue.

Maher responded, “Yeah, but the problem is that we always expect Israel to act like no other nation would ever act. They gave back Gaza in 2005. They did land for peace, and they got no peace. They’ve been rocket-attacked ever since, and just lived with it. What other country would do that? If we got rocket-attacked, would we let it go on for 20 years? No. We would’ve annihilated the people who did it immediately.”

