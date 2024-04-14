Dem Rep. Garamendi: Passing Israel Aid Will Be ‘Very Difficult’ if They Don’t Change Gaza Tactics

During MSNBC’s coverage of Iran’s strikes on Israel on Saturday, Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that if Israel continues “indiscriminate aerial bombardments, it’s going to get very difficult for Israel funding.”

Garamendi said that he believes Iran’s attack will change the dynamics in Congress and might result in Israel aid passing, along with humanitarian aid and Ukraine aid.

He added, “Israel has been attacked by Iran, and we and others, including the president, have said Israel has the right to protect itself. Now whether that means Israel has the wherewithal and the — and intends to attack Iran in Iran is another matter. Clearly, that would be a tit-for-tat escalatory action, and may very well lead to a very wide war in the entire Middle East. There’s some talk right now that Hezbollah is increasing its attacks in northern Israel. We know the Houthis are not about to step away from their attacks on the Red Sea shipping. So, it’s going to be very complex, but with regard to Israel and how it deals with Gaza and Hamas, that’s blowing in the wind, but if they continue to do indiscriminate aerial bombardments, it’s going to get very difficult for Israel funding.”

