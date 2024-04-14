Fetterman: Biden Shouldn’t ‘Capitulate to the Fringe’ of His Party on Israel

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden should not “capitulate to the fringe” of his party on Israel.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “A senior administration official tells CNN that the President Biden, told Prime Minister Netanyahu that the U.S. will not participate in any offensive operations against Iran. Do you think that’s the right call or should direct U.S. military action, as some of your colleagues in the Senate are suggesting, should that be on the table?”

Fetterman said, “I don’t agree with that, I just think we should follow and have Israel’s back in the situation. I don’t agree with the president. That doesn’t change anything that he’s a fantastic president. I’m proud to stand with him and campaign for him and vote for him.”

Tapper asked, “Marco Rubio was just on the show and he said the White House leaking the fact that Biden told Netanyahu not to directly respond to take the ‘win,’ was offensive to him because it seemed to suggest that it’s Biden trying to appease the far left in his party. What’s your response?”

Fetterman said, “The president is entitled to his own views and whatever he decides to do. But I would never capitulate to the fringe. I’ll never pander to that as well. In fact, that empowers Hamas and Hamas, they’re actually convinced they’re winning the PR war. And they’re never going to negotiate at this point. They think that they’re going to hold onto the very end.”

He added, “And I know why they’re not willing to provide any kind of proof of life. And I don’t know why there’s not more of that conversation in the media, like what about the hostages? What’s happened to them? Where are they now? And let’s just bring them home. And then all of the harsh words should be directed at Hamas, which started this. And now continues to hold all of over 100 Israeli hostages.”

