Maher: Biden Will Debate Trump, But It Won’t Go Well for Biden, He Avoids Pressers for a Reason

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that he believes President Joe Biden and 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump will debate each other, but doing the debates won’t go well for Biden and stated that there’s a reason why Biden doesn’t do a whole lot of live press conferences.

Maher said that he believes Biden will debate Trump and added, “I think it’s going to be bad on Biden if he goes in to do the debate. I’ve said it before, they’re almost the same age, but, for some reason, Trump just doesn’t present as old and feeble and he doesn’t — he looks — he kind of looks the same.”

After New York Post columnist Piers Morgan cut in to say that Trump would solidly beat Biden in a live debate and there’s a reason why Biden doesn’t do many live press conferences, Maher agreed with the latter point. He added that neither Trump nor Biden actually debate each other because they don’t really answer the questions they’re asked in the debates and they just say whatever they want and talk over each other.

