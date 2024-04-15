John Legend: Trump Is the Beneficiary of Two-Tiered Justice System

Singer and activist John Legend said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that former President Donald Trump is not the victim of a two-tiered justice system because of his wealth.

Host Jen Psaki said, “At a time when we are hearing, over and over from Donald Trump , and will hear again from his allies that he is somehow the victim of a two-tiered system of justice. It’s important to be very clear that there is one system for the powerful and wealthy, people like Donald Trump, and another system for everyone else. Don’t take my word for it. I sat down with someone who has spent the last several years fighting for the people who are actually victims of an unfair justice system, singer and activist John Legend. Listen to his response when asked about Donald Trump’s claim that he is the victim of a two-tier justice system.”

Legend said, “He is part of a two-tiered system of justice not the way he thinks he is. He is getting way more concessions than the average criminal defendant would get. He is getting delays. He’s got access to all kinds of lawyers that are filing this and filing that, delaying every trial. Most people don’t have access to that kind of lawyering, do not have access to the concessions the justice system will provide if you can afford it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN