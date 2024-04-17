Toobin: Trump Violated Gag Order, He Is Attempting to ‘Intimidate Jurors’

Former CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that former President Donald Trump has likely violated a gag order with a social media post.

Trump quoted Fox News host Jesse Watters on Truth Social posting, “They are catching undercover Liberal Activists lying to the Judge in order to get on the Trump Jury.”

Cooper asked, “Is that permissible given the gag order on Trump?”

Toobin said, “I don’t think so. I think it’s false, but more importantly, it’s clearly I think, an attempt to intimidate jurors and it is clearly barred by the gag order in this case. I mean, Donald Trump doesn’t seem to realize he is now a criminal defendant, and criminal defendants have different and lesser rights than ordinary citizens. They are not allowed to interfere in the trial process – especially when there is a gag order that specifically addresses attempts to intimidate jurors. I mean, it is just not permissible.”

He added, “Judges take the jury and the integrity of the jury as almost sacrosanct. The idea that he is intimating the jury is something that I think Merchan is going to be very concerned about.”

Cooper said, “What are his options, though?”

Toobin said, “If Trump continues to violate the court’s order, it is well within Judge Merchan’s ability and his power to order him locked up for contempt. I don’t think he’s there yet, and dollar sanctions will certainly be the first sanction but you know, if Trump continues to violate these rules and we are very early in this process it could happen.”

