Hawley: 51 Senators ‘Voted to Ignore, to Shred the Constitution of the United States’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) voiced his disapproval of Senate Democrats decision to reject a House impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Hawley likened the decision to shredding the U.S. Constitution.

“Now, some people say — well, this was a loss,” host Sean Hannity said. “The House impeached Mayorkas, the Senate wasn’t able to follow through the trial. I would argue this, every Democrat now is guilty of whatever crimes are committed by any of Joe Biden’s illegal immigrants because they have now aided and abetted in the process. Your reaction?”

“Well, what they’re all guilty of is the crime of the open border, Sean, and they know it,” Hawley replied. “That’s why all 51 of them voted to protect Mayorkas today. That’s why all 51 of them voted to ignore, to shred the Constitution of the United States. It’s because of the crime of the open border. And you’re exactly right. We’ve got violence on our streets like we’ve hardly ever seen. We’ve got drugs pouring into our communities. The leading cause of death in this country, fentanyl, where’s it coming, across the southern border, who’s to blame.”

“Joe Biden is, and Alejandro Mayorkas, they have done this deliberately, Sean, deliberately, for political gain,” he added. “And I just don’t think the American people are going to let him get by with it.”

