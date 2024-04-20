Maher: Constantly Talking Gender to Kids Entices Them to Do Things They Wouldn’t Do, ‘Inclusion Becomes Promotion’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that “endlessly talking about gender to six-year-olds isn’t just inappropriate, it’s what the law would call entrapment, which means enticing people into doing something they wouldn’t ordinarily do. … There’s a certain kind of activist these days who wants to take heterosexuality — old school, old fashioned, boring, minding-its-own business heterosexuality — and lump it in with patriarchy and sexism and racism and tell kids, wouldn’t it be cool if you were anything but that?”

Maher further stated, “I’ve said it before, wokeness is not an extension of liberalism anymore. It’s more often taking something so far that it becomes the opposite. Teaching kids not to hate or judge those who are different, great, proud we got there, all for that. But, at a certain point, inclusion becomes promotion, and contrary to current progressive dogma, children aren’t miniature adults wise beyond their years. They’re morons. They’re gullible morons who’ll believe anything and just want to please grown-ups, and they don’t have any frame of reference, so they normalize whatever’s happening. That’s why endlessly talking about gender to six-year-olds isn’t just inappropriate, it’s what the law would call entrapment, which means enticing people into doing something they wouldn’t ordinarily do. … There’s a certain kind of activist these days who wants to take heterosexuality — old school, old fashioned, boring, minding-its-own business heterosexuality — and lump it in with patriarchy and sexism and racism and tell kids, wouldn’t it be cool if you were anything but that? It also seems to be the theme of kind of a lot of kids’ books these days. I never used the phrase gay agenda, because I thought it was mostly nonsense, and it is, mostly.”

Maher then played a clip of Disney Executive Producer Latoya Raveneau discussing her “gay agenda” and adding “queerness” to programming and concluded, “Look, I’m all for adding queerness wherever. I put some in my drink before I came out here tonight. But maybe we should think about giving kids a break from our culture wars for a minute, or at least until the election is over.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett