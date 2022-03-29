Watch: Disney Executive Producer Says Company ‘Welcoming’ of Her ‘Secret Gay Agenda’

Leaked video from Disney’s “Reimagine Tomorrow” summit reveals top-level employees openly discussing the company’s push to include more LGBTQ+ content in its ever-growing library.

Released by Christopher Rufo of City Journal, one video featured executive producer Latoya Raveneau casually talking about how the company encouraged her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” when she became an employee.

“I love Disney’s content, I grew up watching all the classics,” said Raveneau. “They have been a huge informative part of my life. But at the same time, I worked at small studios most of my career and I’ve heard things like they won’t let you show this in a Disney show, and I’m like okay.”

“So I was a little suss when I started. But then, my experience was bafflingly the opposite of what I had heard,” she continued. “In my little pocket of Proud Family TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming. Meredith Roberts and our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-at-all secret gay agenda.”

Raveneau said that this sudden change in Disney encouraged her to add “queerness” wherever she could, whether it was having two characters kiss or just having a queer character.

“No one would stop me and no one was trying to stop me,” she concluded.

SCOOP: I've obtained video from inside Disney's all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Another video released by Christopher Rufo featured Disney corporate president Karey Burke speaking as “a mother of two queer children – one transgender child and one pansexual child.” Burke discussed the company’s desire to include more “queer leads” in its creative content.

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, "as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child," she supports having "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories" and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

The videos come amid Disney declaring open war on the state of Florida over its Parental Rights Law – what radical LGBTQ activists have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The @WaltDisneyCo filmed Mulan near #Uighur genocide camps & then thanked the people who run those camps in the credits But they are outraged that Florida schools will not be indoctrinating 5-year olds on “gender identity” https://t.co/HngBSBMhMj — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 29, 2022

LGBTQ representation in children’s shows has been on the uptick this past decade, beginning in 2014 on the Disney show Good Luck Charlie, which featured a lesbian mom couple. That was later followed by the Disney show Andi Mack featuring the first teenage gay couple on the network. Disney later broke new ground with the release of Onward – the studio’s first animated movie to feature an openly LGBTQ character.

As Breitbart New has reported, the “agenda” Raveneau spoke of is alive and well at Disney:

Disney+ is recognizing Pride Month by spotlighting LGBTQ-themed programming. The streaming service recently debuted the short film The Little Prince(ss) about a gender non-conforming kid. As Breitbart News reported, the new comedy series Big Shots, starring John Stamos, featured a lesbian kiss between to high school characters.

Watch below:

Breitbart’s News’ David Ng noted:

Disney+ will host a LGBTQ Pride concert aimed at kids and starring drag queen Nina West, with performances of popular Disney songs that will reportedly be re-imagined with LGBTQ themes.

Going into its much-anticipated “Phase IV,” the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) increased LGBTQ representation in big ways with the first openly gay superhero Phastos in The Eternals, who shared in the MCU’s first openly-gay onscreen kiss between two men.