GOP Rep. McCaul: Speaker Johnson a ‘Profile in Courage’ — ‘Respect for Him Has Gone Way Up’

Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was a “profile in courage” for bringing foreign aid bills to the House floor.

Host Jonathan Karl asked, “On all of these bills, why did it have to be so difficult? Why did it take months to happen?”

McCaul said, “Well, I think, you know, the motion to vacate McCarthy, which is a rarely used tool, only twice in the history of Congress, right? And the threat of the motion to vacate kept this from coming to the floor in a timely basis. I have to say, watching your piece, I am so proud of the Speaker Mike Johnson. He went through a transformation. At the end of the day, the profile in courage is putting the nation above yourself, and that’s when he did. He said at the end of the day, I’m going to be on the right side of history irrespective of my job. I think that was what i admired so much.”

Karl said, “He was the one guy that could either make it happen or not happen. Is his job now in jeopardy?”

McCaul said, “I tell you what, he’s got any support.”

He added, “I think the stock in Mike Johnson’s stock has gone way up. I think the respect for him has gone way up because he did the right thing irrespective of his job. That garnered a lot of respect, and also from the Democrat side.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN