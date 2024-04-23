Jim Jordan: Trump Is ‘Going to Win’ — ‘People See Through’ Prosecutions

Although former President Donald Trump’s legal woes have piled up since leaving office, he still maintains a slight lead over incumbent President Joe Biden, according to many polls. During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” on Monday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued Americans were seeing through these prosecutions that he deemed to be efforts to undermine Trump’s reelection bid.

“I think it’s pretty obvious to everyone while they’re doing this to President Trump — Alvin Bragg’s not prosecuting the bad guys in that city who were doing so much harm to residents there in Manhattan, not prosecuting the real criminals, instead being political going after President Trump,” Jordan explained. “But, Sean, this started years ago. They spied on his campaign, then it was Robert Mueller. Then it was impeachment. Then they raid his home.”

“Then, it’s the special counsel Jack Smith who indicts him in Florida and D.C.,” the Ohio GOP lawmaker added. “Then, it’s Fani Willis in Atlanta. Then, it’s Alvin Bragg. Then, they tried the 14th Amendment. Now, they’re trying in this trial a gag order and not telling him who they’re going to bring his witnesses. That’s how much they’re to get this guy, but he’s going to win because the people see through it.”

