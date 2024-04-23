Romney on Trump’s Character: ‘You Don’t Pay Someone $130,000 Not to Have Sex with You’

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) took a shot at former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The Utah Republican Senator said of Trump’s character during an interview that aired on CNN’s “News Central” that you don’t pay someone not to have sex with you.

On the steps of Capitol Hill, speaking to CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju, Romney said, “I think everybody has made their own assessment of President Trump’s character. And so far as I know, you don’t pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you.”

Host Brianna Keilar said, “Wow, that was Republican Senator Mitt Romney, uh, what a soundbite, racting there to Donald Trump’s hush money trial as today’s testimony brought back to light multiple lured allegations against the former president including alleged affairs for the Playboy model with a porn star and an unsubstantiated accusation that he fathered a loved child.”

Host Boris Sanchez said, “The former president’s longtime friend and former National Enquirer publisher, David Pecker, returned to the stand and detailed how he killed the stories as part of a highly confidential agreement with Trump, made it all the way back in 2015 when he announced his first presidential run.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN