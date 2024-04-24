Axelrod: ‘There Is Obviously Resistance to Trump’ Among GOP Voters

CNN contributor David Axelrod said Wednesday on “Inside Politics” that the Pennsylvania Republican primary results show “resistance” from some Republican voters to former President Donald Trump.

Host Dana Bash said, “Let’s talk about some of the elections that are still going on, the primary elections and what that might tell us about November. Pennsylvania, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, those famous counties around the suburbs, around Philadelphia, I want you to look at some of the results this is on the Republican side, Delaware county, Donald Trump got 76%, Nikki Haley, 24%, Bucks County Trump 81%, at Nikki Haley, 19%, Montgomery County, Trump 75% Nikki Haley, 25%. I just want to remind our viewers. Nikki Haley’s not running for president.”

Axelrod said, “And hasn’t been for quite a while.”

Bash asked, “Exactly. So what does that tell you?”

Axelrod said, “Well, there is obviously resistance to Trump and this was a closed primary so these were Republicans voting. There is a contingent of Republican voters who are reluctant about Trump. I’m sure this trial is in helping there they’re their feelings about that and this was a way to express that. The question is, does that translate into a vote?”

Bash asked, “What’s your feeling on that?”

Axelrod said, “I think some portion of them will but we are very tribal society right now politically. When people see the D and the R a bunch of that is going to melt away but in a marginal race, it could be a difference.”

