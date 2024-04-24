Cruz: Biden Should Threaten Colleges with Sending in the Guard Like Eisenhower

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that President Joe Biden should threaten that if colleges will not protect Jewish students, he will send in the National Guard like President Eisenhower did to protect black students in Arkansas.

Cruz stated, “Joe Biden stood side-by-side with AOC while she praised these antisemitic protesters at NYU and Yale and Columbia, this is their base, this is the Democrat Party, and Joe Biden sat there with a goofy grin on his face and said, you’ve got to listen to this woman, a sitting member of Congress. It is disgraceful. Sean, I’ll tell you what a real president would do, a real president would say, Jewish students are going to be safe on our campuses, and if the universities will not protect them, the federal government will, and if need be, we’ll send in the National Guard, like Eisenhower did when Democrat senators refused to integrate schools, a real president would say federal law enforcement will be there, you will not be subject to violence. But Joe Biden won’t say that because he’s terrified of ticking off the radical left in his own party.”

