FNC’s Keane: Biden Pressuring Israel Is ‘Encouraging’ College Demonstrations

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Fox News Senior Strategic Analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) argued that the Biden administration’s public pressure on Israel and “walking away from supporting the war aims of the Netanyahu administration” has encouraged the protests on college campuses “Because in the minds of the leaders behind this movement, they’re succeeding. They’re putting pressure on the administration to curb Israel’s military behavior, and that is what they want and it is actually happening right before our eyes.”

Keane said, “[T]he administration’s policies of walking away from supporting the war aims of the Netanyahu administration, and that is to go into Rafah and to complete the destruction of Hamas’ military effectiveness and their political control, and, by using that pressure, get to the negotiating table over hostage release, they have walked away from those war aims and are no longer supporting them. And, as such, that kind of rhetoric is actually encouraging these demonstrations, because Hamas and Iran, who are behind a lot of this, in terms of encouraging it, they’re actually saying, they want more of it. Because in the minds of the leaders behind this movement, they’re succeeding. They’re putting pressure on the administration to curb Israel’s military behavior, and that is what they want and it is actually happening right before our eyes.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett