Tribe: Shameful Supreme Court ‘Has Gone Along with the Trump Strategy of Delay, Delay Delay’

Harvard Law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe said Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that he believes the Supreme Court is following former President Donald Trump’s “strategy of delay, delay.”

Tribe said, “Well, it’s really a pair of cases. The case that’s going on now is very significant, because it’s not just about hush money. It’s about a plot to become president of the United States, by influencing people to hide information and committing crimes in order to hide information that Donald Trump thought might prevent him from winning the election.”

He added, “And now we have bookends. The Supreme Court argument is about steps that Donald Trump took while president after losing the election to Joe Biden to remain in power. And the two cases go together. The case that the Supreme Court is considering is one in which it’s extremely important that there be a trial with a verdict one way or the other before the American people decide whether Donald Trump should become president again. And what we heard in the Supreme Court yesterday makes it almost certain that there won’t be such a trial. The court has gone along with the Trump strategy of delay, delay delay, and that’s shameful. The court is not performing its function of protecting democracy and the American people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN