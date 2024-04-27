NYPD Chief of Patrol: There’s Lack of Accountability with Some Protests, Some Criminals

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Carl Higbie Frontline,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell stated that there is a lack of accountability “right now in the city with some of these protests, some of our criminals, recidivism, there’s got to be consequences for your actions.”

Chell said, “My favorite word, accountability. If you’re not accountable, you lack accountability, there [are] going to be consequences, and that’s what we lack here right now in the city with some of these protests, some of our criminals, recidivism, there’s got to be consequences for your actions. And if the right consequences are applied properly and all of these stakeholders do their job, the city [will] become greater and greater and greater, and it already is a great city.”

Chell also stated that New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is “all about public safety. … He gives our team the room to do our job. He just wants us to do it firm and fair with some compassion and take the bad people off the street. … How they’ve performed this year in fighting crime, record highs in enforcement and doing it right for the most part, that’s what he allows us to do, and that’s what we are doing. … And we are the safest big city in the country still.”

