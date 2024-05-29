The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced a holiday called “Menstrual Hygiene Day,” a day that is aimed at creating a period-friendly world for “menstruators.”

In a post on X, the DOL shared a link to a blog post about Menstrual Hygiene Day and five ways that employers can make their workplaces “menstruation friendly” for “menstruators.”

“To commemorate this Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Women’s Bureau is breaking down the stereotypes and stigmas that have made menstruation a taboo topic in the workplace,” the DOL’s blog post read. “Menstruation is a natural part of half our population’s life, and yet it has been overlooked in the context of work – perhaps because it is seen as a personal issue or uncomfortable to discuss.”

#Menstruation affects half the U.S. workforce but talking about it at work can be taboo. For #MenstrualHygieneDay, here are 5 easy actions employers can take to help menstruators thrive at work. https://t.co/IwXzPD9huY #PeriodFriendlyWorld #MHD2024 — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) May 29, 2024

The DOL added that the discussion of women’s menstruation being seen as “taboo” has led to a “lack of understanding” about the impacts of menstruation such as dealing with “premenstrual syndrome,” “unexpected or heavy bleeding,” or “pain from cramps, headaches or migraines while at work.”

In the blog post, the DOL lists the five ways that employers can creating a menstrual-friendly workplace for their employees:

Provide a sufficient supply of varied period products in bathrooms and ensure menstruators can access products privately. Allow flexibility in uniforms, with options in dark colors to ensure menstruators do not need to worry that an unexpected period or heavier flow will lead to noticeable stains. Allow scheduling and work flexibilities such as telework, flexible work hours or shift modifications. Guarantee access to paid sick leave, provide explicit guidane that menstruation is a qualifying condition for the leave – whether for symptom management or for related medical appointments – and ensure that employees and their managers are aware these are allowable reasons to use sick leave. Educate and train workers and managers about the symptoms of menstruation and how they can impact employees at work and include support services for menstruation in any Employee Assistance Program offered.

In response to the DOL’s post, several people commented on the usage of the word “menstruators” instead of women.

“Does Biden go around calling women ‘menstruators?’ That’s pretty creepy,” Tim Carney, a columnist with the Washington Examiner wrote in a post on X.

Does Biden go around calling women “menstruators?” That’s pretty creepy. https://t.co/NoeqIjy7kA — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 30, 2024

“Pro-Tip: Only women menstruate,” Derek Hunter, a columnist with Townhall wrote. “If you bleed out of your penis once a month, or even ever, get to the hospital immediately. You’re welcome.”

Abigail Jackson, the communications director for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote: “I believe the word they’re looking for is, ‘women.'”

I believe the word they’re looking for is “women.” https://t.co/DG9Gx5AOzI — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 30, 2024

The DOL’s announcement of Menstrual Hygiene Day comes a month after the Biden administration’s Department of Education changed the Federal Title IX rules, taking out a large portion of what former President Donald Trump had added.

Under the revamped Title IX rules, sexual discrimination is described as discrimination that is based on gender identity and a person’s sexual orientation. Schools are also not allowed to separate students based on sex.

In 2021, the Biden administration removed the word mother and replaced it with the word “birthing people” in the White House’s budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year, according to Newsweek.