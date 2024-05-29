Trump Attorney to FNC’s Bream: How Can You Say Biden Admin Not Responsible for Trump Trial?

Trump lawyer Alina Habba said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that guest host Shannon Bream was incorrect on the source behind the business record trial against former President Trump.

Habba said, “Joe Biden, unfortunately, can’t really do anything in office So, he’s got to use the same means as somebody who’s just trying to have a quick slip-and-fall and make money. And that is frankly what we’re seeing right now. This is exactly a Biden show because he’s got to distract the American people.”

Bream said, “But the Biden administration’s not responsible for this trial.”

Habba said, “How can you say the Biden administration is not responsible for this trial?”

Bream said, “It’s a state trial. It’s Alvin Bragg. Whether you think there’s a political motive for him, it’s not connected to the DOJ. I mean, the feds passed on these election charges.”

Habba said, “Shannon, you should look at how many logs they have of state officials, Letitia James, Fani Willis visiting the White House and then tell me that this is not a Biden trial.”

Bream said, “The feds passed on this, is the point I’m making.”

Habba said, “Bragg passed on this case. You know when it came back? It came back when he decided to run for office.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN